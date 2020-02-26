Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SANDRA ANN (RZODKIEWICZ) HUGHES

SANDRA ANN (RZODKIEWICZ) HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES SANDRA ANN (RZODKIEWICZ)

Age 71, of Pittsburgh, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Hughes; daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria (Krajewski) Rzodkiewicz; loving mother of Nicholas J. Hughes, Jr. (Christine Dang); sister of Roberta Piekarski (Robert) and Darlene Kura (Christopher); and her "Grand Dogs" Kami, Monty and Trixie; Friends welcome Friday 4-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, S. S. Simon and Jude Church. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh, PA, 15237. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
