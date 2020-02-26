|
|
HUGHES SANDRA ANN (RZODKIEWICZ)
Age 71, of Pittsburgh, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Hughes; daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria (Krajewski) Rzodkiewicz; loving mother of Nicholas J. Hughes, Jr. (Christine Dang); sister of Roberta Piekarski (Robert) and Darlene Kura (Christopher); and her "Grand Dogs" Kami, Monty and Trixie; Friends welcome Friday 4-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, S. S. Simon and Jude Church. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh, PA, 15237. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020