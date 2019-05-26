RILEY SANDRA E. (WARD)

Age 77, of Mt. Washington, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Howard and Inez Ward; sister of the late Tom (Deb) and the late Paul (Terri). Sandy is survived by her husband, Charlie, of 52 years; three daughters, Kelly Riley, Colleen (Joe) Sansone, and Cathy (Tim) Michael; grandchildren, Christine (Paul) Chedwick, Dominick Sansone, and Paige and Riley Michael; great-granddaughter, Rowan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Sandy was an active member of St. Mary of the Mount Church and Alumni, as well as the Red Hats Society. She loved to travel, play Bingo, and gamble at the casino. She will be greatly missed by many. Visitations at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323), on Monday, from 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. If desired, the family suggests donations may be made in Sandy's honor to the . bruscofalvo.com.