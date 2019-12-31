|
ELLIS SANDRA J.
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Sandra J. Ellis, age 54, of Franklin Park. Beloved wife for 14 years of Glyn Ellis; daughter of Carolyn and the late Clyde Barger; sister of Debra (David) Young; aunt of Ashley and David; also survived by beloved dog, Tino. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where the funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends at thinkingoutsidethecage.org or UPMC Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation at mageewomens.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019