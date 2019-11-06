|
|
GEARHART SANDRA "SANDY" J.
Age 80, of Penn Hills, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 4, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Gearhart; loving mother of Jeffrey (Valerie) Gearhart, Charles (Cindy) Gearhart, and Donald J. (Lisa) Gearhart; proud grandmother of Matt (Amanda) Gearhart, Megan Gearhart, Tommy DiRienzo, Tyler Witsken, Conner Witsken, Tanner Witsken, Carlie Witsken, and Jentrie Gearhart; caring great-grandmother of Riley and Emmett Gearhart; treasured aunt of Daniel (Theresa) Forlastro; great-aunt of D.J. and Erin Forlastro. Sandy was very proud of her long time career as a Nurse. She started her career at UPMC Mercy Hospital and continued at Allegheny General Hospital. In 2001, she retired to spend more time with her family. When she retired, she and her husband enjoyed traveling extensively including road trips to see family, a lot of the U.S. and internationally. Sandy's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved spending as much time as possible with them. She was famous for the care packages she would send to everyone and knew everyone's favorites. Sandy will be remembered for her radiant smile, caring nature, and most of all the love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., where a service will be held Thursday 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.cancer.org/ or the Condie Nursing Scholarship Fund at The Pittsburgh Foundation, https://pittsburghfoundation.org/donate. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019