JACOB SANDRA
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth "Rusty" Jacob; devoted mother of Amy (Barry) Kubas; sister of Rita (the late Jay) Cohen and the late Robert Krauss; grandmother of Samuel Ethan (Jordan Ashley) Kubas, Maxwell Louie Kubas; aunt of Lisa (Alan) Carney and the late Eric Krauss Cohen; great-aunt of Jacob Carney; also survived by Lucky and Princess. Sandra worked at Presbyterian Hospital as a medical secretary until Amy was born and then after she went to first grade, went back to work at the Operating Engineers Local #66 until her retirement in 2006. Services at Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1-2 p.m.) Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or the ACLU, 313 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019