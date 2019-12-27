|
GRIVNA SANDRA JEANNE
Age 79, of Henderson, Nevada (since 2012), formerly of Monroeville, PA, died December 15, 2019. She was born in McKeesport, PA on February 18, 1940 and is the daughter of the late Eugene and Annette B. Skoczylas Molnar. She is the wife of the late Lawrence F. Grivna who died in 2000. Sandra graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in Public Administration. She was employed for many, many years with the US Government where she retired from the Human Resources Department. She was a volunteer at Forbes Regional Hospital and a member of the Free Hungarian Reformed Church in McKeesport. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Paul Molnar, niece, Brittney Ann Molnar, nephew, Brandon Paul Molnar, cousins, Patricia (Norm) Wilmans of Virginia, Karen (the late Kenneth) Janesic of Hudson, Ohio, Thomas (Peggy) Skoczylas of Warren, Ohio, Gerry Reinhart of Warren, Ohio, Kim (Harvey) Mazel of Penn Twp., Carol (Ed) Firanski of West Mifflin, PA, Ruth (Anthony) Spera of New Jersey, and Barbara Vautrin of New Jersey. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Daniel Borsay will officiate and entombment will follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019