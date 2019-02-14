Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McHUGH SANDRA JOANNE

Age 76, of South Yarmouth, MA, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 29, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. A Mass will be said in her honor on March 3, 2019 at St. Pius X Parish in South Yarmouth during the 9:00 am daily Mass, all are welcome to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: Child & Family Services, Sandra McHugh Memorial Fund, 100 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. For full obituary please visit


MorrisOConnorBlute.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
