|
|
KERSTING SANDRA L. "SANDY"
Age 70, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home. She was born November 5, 1949 in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late Albert and Emma A. Gergely Dansak. Sandy was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish (St. Angela Merici), where she was a cantor for 41 years. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William E. "Bill" Kersting, son, William C. "Bill" (Heather L.) Kersting of North Huntingdon, grandchildren, Tayler and Dylan Polinsky and Kaitlyn Kersting, brother, Lawrence "Larry" (Linda) Dansak of North Huntingdon, sisters-in-law, Bernadette and Dorothy Kersting of Pittsburgh, as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Dennis Dansak and sister-in-law, Carol (the late Herky) Weihrauch. Family and friends are welcome Sunday, February 2 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak (412) 672-6322 Troy J. Gilbert, Funeral Director. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Angela Merici Church on February 3, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. Condolences may be made at GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020