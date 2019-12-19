|
LaVIOLETTE SANDRA "SANDY" L. (BARR)
Age 74, of North Versailles, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born April 28, 1945, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jean Barr. She worked as a secretary for the US Navy in Washington, D.C. for over ten years, then at Rene's Restaurant in East McKeesport for several years and finally at a woman's shelter in McKeesport for over five years. She loved watching sports, especially anything from Pittsburgh, baking, and spending time with her two favorite dogs, Hemi and Zoe. She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Robert S. LaViolette; daughter, Danielle (fiancé Rodney Roberts) Fuss of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Duane Pomaibo and Brent (Angel Dreyfus) Pomaibo; great-grandchild, Carter Pomaibo; brother, Thomas David (Angie) Barr of Blairsville; sister, Linda (John) Swanson of East McKeesport; niece, Amy (Nick) Luffey; and nephews, David (girlfriend Elaine "E.J.") Barr and Eric (Heather) Barr. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home for a funeral service. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park in Monroeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019