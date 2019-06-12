PHILLIPS SANDRA L.

Passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter D. And Florence M. Phillips and sister, Judith P. Adams. Sandy was a leader in developing recovery programs for people with serious mental illness and co-occurring disorders. She worked to strengthen the community development field and revitalize neighborhoods. Sandy was the founder and later the executive director of Peoples Oakland. A celebration of Sandy's life and work will be held on October 3, at 6:00 p.m. at the Schenley Plaza Pavilion. Contributions in her honor can be sent to Peoples Oakland or Humane Animal Rescue. Visit Sandy's memorial page at ELACHKO.com for further insight into her life. Arrangements Entrusted to JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.