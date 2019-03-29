Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
SLOVICK SANDRA L. "SANDY"

Age 70, of Kennedy Twp., unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Arnold; loving mother of William and Chad (Cindy); adoring grandmother of Brett and Danielle; also survived by many friends. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, 2-6 p.m., at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks where services will begin on Monday, 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp., at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
