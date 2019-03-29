|
SLOVICK SANDRA L. "SANDY"
Age 70, of Kennedy Twp., unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Arnold; loving mother of William and Chad (Cindy); adoring grandmother of Brett and Danielle; also survived by many friends. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, 2-6 p.m., at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks where services will begin on Monday, 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp., at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019