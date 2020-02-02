|
BESNAK SANDRA LEE (KOPCHAK)
Age 73, of the South Side passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved mother of Raymond (Jennifer Alexander) Burkhart and LeeAnn (Ken) Larbig; grandmother of Kristopher, Elizabeth, Kelsie, Alexander, Kenny, Meredith, Keaton, Sebastian and the late Jonathan; great-grandmother of Finnegan; sister of John (Robert Ravnikar) Kopchak, Marilyn (Tom) Bisesi, Mark (Debby) Kopchak and Matthew Kopchak; also lifelong and dear friend of Peg Pietrzyk. Sandra's family would like to thank Dr. Vincent Reyes and his staff at UPMC Cancer Center at St. Clair Hospital. Friends received Wednesday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020