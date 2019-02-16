|
KNOX SANDRA LEE
Age 71, of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to Robert Louis Knox; daughter of the late Richard and Margarete (Kunkel) Theobald; loving mother of Julie L (Timothy) Bonomo and Kristin L (John) Gardell; sister of Gretchen (Wade) Parmeter and Richard Theobald; grandmother of Tyler, Cameron, Breanna, Laney and Jack. Sandra was a retired pediatrics nurse, graduate of the McKeesport Hospital Nursing School, enjoyed traveling, interior design, crafting, but especially enjoyed spending time with all her family. Friends welcome Monday 4-8p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
