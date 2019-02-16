Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries

William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
SANDRA LEE KNOX

SANDRA LEE KNOX Obituary
KNOX SANDRA LEE

Age 71, of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to Robert Louis Knox; daughter of the late Richard and Margarete (Kunkel) Theobald; loving mother of Julie L (Timothy) Bonomo and Kristin L (John) Gardell; sister of Gretchen (Wade) Parmeter and Richard Theobald; grandmother of Tyler, Cameron, Breanna, Laney and Jack. Sandra was a retired pediatrics nurse, graduate of the McKeesport Hospital Nursing School, enjoyed traveling, interior design, crafting, but especially enjoyed spending time with all her family. Friends welcome Monday 4-8p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
