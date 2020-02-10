|
|
MASETH SANDRA LEE
Age 74 of Penn Hills passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 57 years of Ronald F. Maseth. Loving mother of David Maseth, Scott (Julie) Maseth, Michael (Julia) Maseth, and Christopher Maseth. Grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of one, with two on the way. Sandy was an avid reader. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. until time of 6:30 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020