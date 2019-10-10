|
|
ZAIDAN SANDRA "SALLY" LEE
Age 76, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Uniontown, passed away on Monday. October 7. Daughter of the late Dr. James Zaidan and Ruth Knotts Zaidan; beloved sister of James (Joyalyn) Zaidan; aunt of Janine (Jason) Timmermann; great-aunt of Addison, Campbell, and Juliet Timmermann. Sandy earned her bachelor's degree in education from Carnegie Melon University and went on to teach at Mount Lebanon High School after which she owned and operated Shelves in Mount Lebanon. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon in the chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America; www.alzfdn.org/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019