Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA ZAIDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA LEE "SALLY" ZAIDAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA LEE "SALLY" ZAIDAN Obituary
ZAIDAN SANDRA "SALLY" LEE

Age 76, of Castle Shannon, formerly of Uniontown, passed away on Monday. October 7. Daughter of the late Dr. James Zaidan and Ruth Knotts Zaidan; beloved sister of James (Joyalyn) Zaidan; aunt of Janine (Jason) Timmermann; great-aunt of Addison, Campbell, and Juliet Timmermann. Sandy earned her bachelor's degree in education from Carnegie Melon University and went on to teach at Mount Lebanon High School after which she owned and operated Shelves in Mount Lebanon. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon in the chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America; www.alzfdn.org/.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now