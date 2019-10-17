|
BURGHART SANDRA M.
Age 69, of Ross Township, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late August and Margaret (Klaas) Burghart; sister of Christine (Ed) Cassesse and Elaine Burghart; aunt of Zachary (Monica) Gelacek, Evan (Emily) Gelacek, and the late Gregory Gelacek; great-aunt of Peter and Louisa Gelacek. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Incarnation of the Lord Parish. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019