SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Incarnation of the Lord Parish
SANDRA M. BURGHART Obituary
BURGHART SANDRA M.

Age 69, of Ross Township, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late August and Margaret (Klaas) Burghart; sister of Christine (Ed) Cassesse and Elaine Burghart; aunt of Zachary (Monica) Gelacek, Evan (Emily) Gelacek, and the late Gregory Gelacek; great-aunt of Peter and Louisa Gelacek. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Incarnation of the Lord Parish. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
