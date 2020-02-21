|
VALICENTI SANDRA M.
On February 19, 2020, unexpectedly at the age of 74. Born June 4, 1945 to the late Frank and Helen Barlow. Sandra resided in Moon Twp. her entire adult life. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Louis P. Valicenti. Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn (Jerry) Holtzer and Frank (Cathy) Barlow. Survived by daughter, Dana (John) Cermak. Sister, Renee (Robert) Gobao. Sister-in-law, June (Paul) Loedding. Cherished "Gaga" to Jonathan Cermak. Cherished aunt of Gretchen (Neil) Aurelio and Bobby Gobao. Sandra was a member of Saint Margaret Mary Church as well as a Eucharistic minister there. Visitation Friday, February 21st 2-8 p.m. at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020