Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA VALICENTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA M. VALICENTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA M. VALICENTI Obituary
VALICENTI SANDRA M.

On February 19, 2020, unexpectedly at the age of 74. Born June 4, 1945 to the late Frank and Helen Barlow. Sandra resided in Moon Twp. her entire adult life. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Louis P. Valicenti. Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn (Jerry) Holtzer and Frank (Cathy) Barlow. Survived by daughter, Dana (John) Cermak. Sister, Renee (Robert) Gobao. Sister-in-law, June (Paul) Loedding. Cherished "Gaga" to Jonathan Cermak. Cherished aunt of Gretchen (Neil) Aurelio and Bobby Gobao. Sandra was a member of Saint Margaret Mary Church as well as a Eucharistic minister there. Visitation Friday, February 21st 2-8 p.m. at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -