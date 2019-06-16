|
NEMETZ SANDRA (CHISNELL)
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Sandy, age 68, of Crafton. Daughter of the late Bob and Vi Chisnell; and beloved wife for 42 years of Raymond N. Nemetz; loving mother of Gina (Sam) Stacy and Kurt Nemetz; precious grandmother of Caila, Patrick and Lea Stacy; dear sister of Janice ( the late Jerry) Kaufer and Nancy (Tom) Kimble. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service in United Presbyterian Church in Ingram, 30 West Prospect Ave., Pgh, PA 15205 on Tuesday at 11 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to the U.P. Church in Ingram. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019