Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA McARDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA R. (ROGERS) McARDLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA R. (ROGERS) McARDLE Obituary
McARDLE SANDRA R. (ROGERS)

Age 80, of Bridgeville, formerly Oakwood, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 20, 2020. Wife of the late Gerald McArdle; beloved mother of Michael (Jessica) and Keith (Kristin) McArdle; grandmother of Anthony, Jennifer McArdle; sister of the late Jim Rogers and Virginia (surviving husband, Bob) Heyl; special aunt of Brian (Beth) Koishal and Daniel "Bo" (Jennifer) Koishal; great-aunt of Brandon, Ethan, Christina and Millie Koishal. Sandy's first love was taking care of family and friends. Her cooking will be missed by all who knew her. As per Sandy's wishes, all services were private. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -