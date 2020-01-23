|
McARDLE SANDRA R. (ROGERS)
Age 80, of Bridgeville, formerly Oakwood, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 20, 2020. Wife of the late Gerald McArdle; beloved mother of Michael (Jessica) and Keith (Kristin) McArdle; grandmother of Anthony, Jennifer McArdle; sister of the late Jim Rogers and Virginia (surviving husband, Bob) Heyl; special aunt of Brian (Beth) Koishal and Daniel "Bo" (Jennifer) Koishal; great-aunt of Brandon, Ethan, Christina and Millie Koishal. Sandy's first love was taking care of family and friends. Her cooking will be missed by all who knew her. As per Sandy's wishes, all services were private. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020