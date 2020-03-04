ROSS SANDRA RADCLIFFE
Formerly of Shadyside on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Ross, Jr.; mother of Sharon Ross Hardie (Hiller), Joseph C. Ross III, (Dawn), and Cassie Ross Eccles (Chip); grandmother of Fiona and Sophia Hardie, James and Curtis Ross, and Katherine Eccles. A memorial will be determined at a later date. If desired, donations in Sandra's name may be made to Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center, www.humaneanimalrescue.org Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com