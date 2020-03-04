SANDRA RADCLIFFE ROSS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA RADCLIFFE ROSS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSS SANDRA RADCLIFFE

Formerly of Shadyside on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Ross, Jr.; mother of Sharon Ross Hardie (Hiller), Joseph C. Ross III, (Dawn), and Cassie Ross Eccles (Chip); grandmother of Fiona and Sophia Hardie, James and Curtis Ross, and Katherine Eccles. A memorial will be determined at a later date. If desired, donations in Sandra's name may be made to Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center, www.humaneanimalrescue.org Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.