SANDRA RADCLIFFE ROSS

SANDRA RADCLIFFE ROSS Obituary
ROSS SANDRA RADCLIFFE

Formerly of Shadyside on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Ross, Jr.; mother of Sharon Ross Hardie (Hiller) of Pittsburgh, PA, Joseph C. Ross III (Dawn) of Stamford, CT, and Cassie Ross Eccles (Chip) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandmother of Fiona and Sophia Hardie, James and Curtis Ross, and Katherine Eccles. A memorial will be determined at a later date. If desired, donations in Sandra's name may be made to Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center, www.humaneanimalrescue.org Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
