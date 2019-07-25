BROWN SANDRA S. "SANDIE"

Age 70, of Harmony, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 while under the care of The Grove at Harmony. Born November 29, 1948 in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Hugh Smith and Sarah "Sally" Schantz Smith. Sandie loved animals, especially her beloved cat, Jessie. She also loved to read. Sandie enjoyed being a grandmother and adored her five grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Sandie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Heather (Jeff) Nemcek of Cranberry Twp., and Stacie (Scott) Clum of Mount Airy, MD; her grandchildren, Bailey, Addison, Rileigh, Jordan and Kylie; her step-children, Lisa A. Lohr of Evans City, and Scott (Tracy) Steigerwald of Tionesta; and her niece, Bridgette Hughes. In addition to her parents, Sandie was preceded in death by her husband, Chester W. "Skip" Brown, whom she married on April 21, 1978 and passed away on April 15, 2018; her sister, Cindie Hughes; and a nephew, Alex Pacoe. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. Donations may be made in Sandie's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.