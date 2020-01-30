|
|
SEMAN SANDRA
Age 54, of Plum Born, formerly of Polish Hill, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Loving wife of 22 years of John P. Seman; devoted mother of Megan Seman and Jonathon Seman; daughter of the late Anthony S. "Tech" and Dolores G. "Tootsie" (Kotlinski) Fischer; aunt of Rebekah (Matthew) Bixler; great aunt of Faith and Matthew Bixler; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Per Sandy' s request, there will be no visitation. Funeral will be private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020