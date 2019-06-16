BERARDUCCI SANTE

Age 86, of Hampton Township, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born March 26, 1933, in Italy, he was the son of the late Cessidio B. and Maria (Federico) Berarducci. He had three brothers who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy (DiSanto) Berarducci; sons, John (Rosie) Berarducci and Michael (Patricia) Berarducci; five grandchildren, Christopher, Alexander, Diana, Olivia, and Michael; and great-grandson, Mario. Sante's family will welcome friends, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Cr., in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Monday, June 17, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Rd., in Allison Park. He will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

