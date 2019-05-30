DiGIROLAMO SANTO B. "SAM"

Of McCandless Township in Pittsburgh passed away on May 27, 2019 at the age of 94 of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born August 17, 1924 and raised in Pittsburgh. Santo is a WWII combat veteran having fought in Belgium and Germany. He graduated from Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon) in engineering, but spent his working life in two different family businesses. Santo was an avid woodworker and lover of music. He had over 400 vinyl albums of the music of his generation, especially Frank Sinatra, and made handcrafted complex furniture using inlay, hand carving and special techniques. Santo was the beloved husband of Rosemarie (Mantia, deceased) for 64 years, and father of Anthony and his wife, Ellen (Sirianni), Nancy Mramor Kajuth and her husband, Richard Kajuth and Mark and his wife, Dorothy (Veenstra). Santo was grandfather to Laina, Diana, Richard, Evan and Emily (DiGirolamo) Eftink and her spouse, Jon, and great-grandfather to Gabriel, Cecilia, Anthony, Joseph, Mary and Lilianna DiGirolamo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack DiGirolamo and sister, Rosella (Guinta-Hanni). A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Sebastian Church at 311 Seibert Rd., Pittsburgh, 15237, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation for loving friends and family will be held at the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME at 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh 15229 on Friday, May 31 from 2-4 and then again at 6-8. Santo was the last surviving member of the Greatest Generation in the DiGirolamo family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation in Memory of Santo DiGirolamo, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, New York 10018.