Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
1154 Chislett St.
Pgh, PA
SANTO MARCELLO Obituary
MARCELLO SANTO

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, surrounded by family, Santo Marcello, age 78, of Franklin Park formerly of Morningside. Loving husband for 50 years. of Caterina (Labate) Marcello; dear father of Rocco (DeaMaria) Marcello, Sina (Greg) Carlson, and Domenic (Stephanie) Marcello; cherished Nonno of Madeline, Andrew, Jack, Michael, Olivia, Leah, Reagan, Daphne, and Avery; son of the late Rocco and Teresa (Lampasi) Marcello; brother of the late Antonio (Maria) Marcello; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy, Pgh, PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Church, 1154 Chislett St., Pgh, PA 15206. Santo immigrated from Maierato, Calabria, Italy in 1969 at age 28. He became a master tailor and worked for himself for over 20 years at Marcello Tailor Shop on Rt. 51. Outside of work, Santo enjoyed spending time with his family especially his nine grandchildren, gardening, wine making, bocce, playing cards, and watching soccer & football.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
