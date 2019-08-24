|
ADAMS SARA "SALLY BETH"
Age 67, of McMurray, PA formerly of Bridgeville, PA passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born on April 1, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Catherine and Ernest Kehm. Beloved wife to Darryl Adams for 46 years; loving mother to Devon (Kristine) Adams, Jaime (Sierra) Adams, and Meghan (Adam) Ehrlichman; cherished Mimi to Claire Adams and Avery Ehrlichman. She will also be dearly missed by her pets Koda, Toby, and Stella. Sally Beth loved going to estate sales and thrift shopping. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sally Beth's name to a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019