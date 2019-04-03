HAJNOS SARA E.

With much sadness; in a state of grief. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (James) Minsinger; son, Craig (Valerie) Hajnos; grandchildren, Desiree (Dylon) Baker, and Daniel G. Hajnos. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Hajnos. Sara was supervisor at Bell of PA/Verizon for many years before her retirement. She also enjoyed crocheting and was an avid pet lover. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER- FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville 412-221-3800 on Wednesday 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish. Interment to follow in St. Barbara Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com