SMITH SARA ELIZABETH
After a long battle with addiction, on December 5, 2019, Sara Elizabeth Smith, 32, of Bradford Woods, passed away. Mother of Brody Hunter and Kamden James Hohman; daughter of John and the late Linda Smith; sister of Douglas Armstrong (Laura) Smith and John (Gina) Heffron; father of her children, Chris Hohman; nieces and nephews, Olivia and Sophia Smith, McKenzie, Kayla and Aubrey Hohman; many aunts and uncles. Friends received Monday, 2-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Sara Smith Memorial Fund www.gofundme.com/f/sara-smith-legacy-fund where all proceeds will go to her boys. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019