SARA ESTHER BECKER

SARA ESTHER BECKER Obituary
BECKER SARA ESTHER

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nathaniel Becker; cherished mother of Paul (Nancy) Becker, David (Maryann) Becker, Rena Becker (Bennett Goldstein), Scott (Sandy) Becker, and the late Ellen Becker (Bruce Skud); sister of the late Norman I. Sandler; grandmother of Natalie, Nathaniel, Alexa, Andrew, Jordan, Jeremy, and the late Noah. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Thursday, at 2 p.m., at Tree of Life Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
