Sara Louise (Snyder) Flowers, of Wyomissing, PA died March 3, 2020; she was 98. Born February 7, 2020, in New Kensington, PA, she was the daughter of Dr. Nevin Snyder and Laura Ryckman Snyder. The long reach of her life was rich in experience, memorably read stories while sitting on the lap of her grandfather a Civil War veteran. Co-valedictorian of New Kensington High School class of 1940, she graduated magna cum laude Drexel University with the conferred degree of B.S. in home economics as a registered dietician. Her working career began at Mass General Hospital during World War II and continued as chief dietician of Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington before establishing residency in Lancaster and finally Wyomissing in 1950 with her husband and where she became a homemaker raising her family. She was skilled in the culinary arts and an incomparable hostess for association meetings in her home, culminating in her daughter's wedding and reception for which she baked the wedding cake. An energetic and concerned volunteer, she left her mark as a past president of the Reading Branch of AAUW and The Wyomissing Public Library in addition to serving on the board of the Literacy Council of Reading-Berks. She demonstrated a strong commitment to public health as a former president of the Alliance of Berks County Dental Society. She is survived by a son, Timothy Robert of Washington, D.C; and five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; her husband, Dr. Robert Flowers; son, Dr. David Flowers; and daughters, Laura LeFevre, R.N., infant Rebecca do not survive her. Services are private. Contributions may be directed to The Wyomissing Public Library in her name.