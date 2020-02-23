|
|
FINLEY SARA JANE
Sara Jane "Sally" Finley (Boylan), of Bethel Park, peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, wife of the late Noel D. Finley; beloved mother of Noel Finley, Michael "Fin" Finley and Maryann Hanau (Tod); loving grandmother of Denise Finley, Callie Rose Hanau, Jordan Hanau and Elena Finley; sister of the late Jeannie Boylan and Buddy Boylan; also two nieces, Beverly and Darlene. Sally was a member of St. Francis High School Alumni, St. Valentine's Christian Mothers and was a volunteer at Kane Scott Regional. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Valentine Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020