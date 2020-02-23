Home

SARA JANE FINLEY

SARA JANE FINLEY Obituary
FINLEY SARA JANE

Sara Jane "Sally" Finley (Boylan), of Bethel Park, peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, wife of the late Noel D. Finley; beloved mother of Noel Finley, Michael "Fin" Finley and Maryann Hanau (Tod); loving grandmother of Denise Finley, Callie Rose Hanau, Jordan Hanau and Elena Finley; sister of the late Jeannie Boylan and Buddy Boylan; also two nieces, Beverly and Darlene. Sally was a member of St. Francis High School Alumni, St. Valentine's Christian Mothers and was a volunteer at Kane Scott Regional. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Valentine Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
