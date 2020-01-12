Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
SARA JANE LOAR

SARA JANE LOAR Obituary
LOAR SARA JANE

On Friday, January 10, 2020, of Donegal. Beloved mother of Lisa (Tracy) Biondi and Michelle (the late Mario) Zini. Treasured grandmother of Nathan and Caroline Zini. Daughter of the late Ross and Albeulah (Bruner) Snyder. Sister of Glee (Gib) Kunkle; Dale (Micki) and Floyd Snyder. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Sara was a graduate of Thiel College and an active member of the Lions Club, serving as their secretary for many years. Sara had a great love of music, attending concerts at the Pittsburgh Symphony and Opera for over 30 years and participating in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church. She also loved gardening, reading and traveling, recently visiting Rome, London and Scotland with her family. Sara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially watching Nathan's volleyball games and Caroline's ballet performances. She was kind, compassionate, generous and always there for others. Sara will be missed by her family and friends. There will be no visitations and a private memorial service held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Latrobe, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind Program. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
