McDONALD SARA JANE

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, age 88, a lifelong resident of Avalon. Sara Jane was the daughter of the late Lester C. and Elizabeth Chandler McDonald. Surviving is a sister, Dorothy E. Linn (the late Alan L.) of Vero Beach, FL; and a brother, Richard L. McDonald (the late Barbara W.) of Ohio Township, PA; also surviving are three nephews, Jeffrey M. Linn, David A. Linn, and Douglas W. McDonald; and one niece, Jaime E. McDonald. Sara Jane was a registered dietician and manager of Kaufmann's Tic Toc Restaurant at the former North Hills Store. A graveside service will be held at the West Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Pine Township on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon at The Treesdale Country Club, 1 Arnold Palmer Drive, Gibsonia, PA. Friends invited. If desired, donations are suggested to the New Life Community Church, 45 N. Fremont Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Arrangements entrusted to McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 529 California Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.