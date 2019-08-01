Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Crossroads Church
325 N. Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Crossroads Church
PAGE SARA L.

On Monday, July 29, 2019, age 72, of Pittsburgh (East Liberty), PA. Mother of Walter, Dorian and Miriam Page; sister of Leonard Williams, Ruben Williams, Dorothy Turnbo and Bevelyn Weaver; also survived by 12 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on August 3, 2019 at Crossroads Church, 325 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, where the funeral service will be held after visitation Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
