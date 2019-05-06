Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
SARA M. "SALLY" (KORYAK) RIEGER

Surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 4, 2019 of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of 61 years, to James H. Rieger; loving mother of Mary Ellen Ottie and her husband, Tim of Regent Square and the late Susanna Seldon and her surviving husband, Frank and Sarah Jane Rieger; sister of Michael Koryak (Pam) of Wexford and the late J. Lawrence Koryak and his surviving wife, Rhonda; daughter of the late Joseph and Sara Koryak; dear grandmother of Andrew (Jennifer), Sam, Coleman and Nora; great-grandmother of Hayden, Kynleigh, and the late Devin. Aunt Sally to many nieces and nephews. Sally was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart High School and worked as an X ray technician for over 30 years. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the .


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
