MARTIN SARA
Sara "Sally" Martin, age 89 of Jones Mills, Pa. died January 7, 2020 in Germantown, MD. Born May 13, 1930, to Robert F. Mitchell and Marie France Mitchell in Watertown, NY. February 3rd , 1951 married Charles R. "Chuck" Martin (7/1/27-7/8/13). Sally taught languages at North Hills Schools in Pgh. for 27 years, was a member of DAR, and the Beanery Writers. Sally hiked the Appalachian Trail, was an age group champion triathlete, swimmer, cross-country skier and avid cyclist all her life. While bicycling around the world at age 65, Sara worked with Mother Teresa in India, then wrote "Mustang Sally's guide to World Bicycle Touring". With husband, Charles R. Martin, she co-authored "Warpath" the epic novel of the Martin family. Sara loved her PA mountain home and her island home on Ocracoke, NC. Survived by her children, Catherine M Mitchell (Gary), William M Martin, Thomas A Martin (Teresa); and five grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on March 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Middle Presbyterian Church, 3374 PA-981, Mount Pleasant, PA. 15666
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020