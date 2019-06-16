MARSHALL SARA MOIR

Age 98, Of Pittsburgh, peacefully in her home, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on March 3, 1921 to Maude T. and William B. Moir, the second of three children. The family moved to Pittsburgh during her childhood as a result of her father's career with the railroad. Following graduation from high school, she attended Margaret Morrison Carnegie College for Women, now part of Carnegie Mellon University, and graduated in 1944 with a degree in general studies. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma fraternity. While in college, she met Matthew Marshall, Jr., a young medical student who would become her husband of 58 years until his death in 2002. They began their family with the birth of a daughter, Sara (Muffie), and soon moved to San Francisco and Mare Island where Matt served as a Naval doctor during and after WWII. While in California, a second child, Matthew III, was born. The family eventually returned to Pittsburgh to make their home. In Pittsburgh, Sally became an active volunteer at West Penn Hospital and an enthusiastic garden club member. She and Matt both loved gardening and developed beautiful gardens in both houses they owned, even espaliering pear trees. Sally's passion for art led her to the Carnegie Museum of Art, where she worked as a docent for decades. She carefully researched new exhibits and kept copious notes on everything from American furniture to Asian art. She and Matt grew to love Japanese art and artifacts and she eventually taught a course in Japanese prints for several years. Together they traveled to Japan and many other corners of the world visiting museums, cathedrals and ancient ruins. She kept an extensive library of art and had an uncanny ability to remember the minute details of all she had seen. Sally is survived by her daughter, Sara M. Knight, of West Hartford, CT, her son Matthew Marshall III (and wife Elizabeth) of Etna, NH; her sister-in-law, Maria G. Moir of Yuma, AZ; granddaughters Sara E. Knight of Denver, CO, Kathryn K. Sellschop (and husband Richard) of Rowayton, CT; grandsons, Jonathan M. Marshall of Lebanon, NH and Samuel M. Marshall of New Haven, CT; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Oliver Sellschop of Rowayton, CT. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Matthew; her sister, Jean M. Woolley, and her brother, William B. Moir, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt. Washington. No Visitations. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carnegie Museum of Art or to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. A memorial gathering is planned for July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaza on Grandview Avenue in Pittsburgh. www.bruscofalvo.com