MOORE SARA "SALLY" (MCFALL)

Age 93, a longtime resident of Mount Lebanon, PA, and Chautauqua, NY, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. Moore; enormously devoted mother of Jane Moore, of Mount Pleasant, SC., and her granddaughters, Ann and Sara Wilson; daughter of the late William B. and Ruth (McKee) McFall; sister of the late Martha "Petie" McFall Schall, aunt of William and Sally Schall. Born in Washington, PA, Sally was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and Bucknell University. She worked as personal assistant to William DuPont, in Wilmington, DE, and for U.S. Steel, in Pittsburgh. As a volunteer, Sally supported countless programs at Chautauqua Institution, her church, the Girl Scouts in Mt. Lebanon and was a faithful poll worker. She was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, Valley Brook Country Club, The Duquesne Club, South Hills College Club, Mt. Lebanon Republican Women, and The Chautauqua Golf Club. A loyal friend with a classic style, Sally supported her community, entertained her circle with perceptive humor, and loved chocolate. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Those wishing to make a memorial donation might consider one of two organizations dear to Sally: Southminster Presbyterian Church or the Chautauqua Foundation. LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES.

laughlinfuneralhome.com