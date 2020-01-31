Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 98, of Chicken Hill, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard C. Whalen, loving mother of Carol Welch (Thomas) and Richard Whalen (Marion), dedicated grandmother to Matthew Welch (Rebecca), Melissa Whalen, Sarah Koblentz (Robert), Joseph Welch (Sarah), and Angela Hamm (Andrew), and caring great-grandmother to Robbie, Julia, Kaylie, Bennett, Noah, Rodger, Maggie, and Juniper. She was the only surviving sibling of Elizabeth Schnaubelt, Theresa Acciaroli, Anthony Brunotts, as well as Eugene, John, and Josephine Brunozzi. A veteran of World War II, Sara enlisted in the Women's Army Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant before returning to Pittsburgh. Known as Aunt Sara or Grandma to so many, Sara put others first throughout her entire life and was always willing to help every person that she met. She sacrificed for others and loved to share her delicious baked goods including cookies, nut rolls, and more. An avid reader, Sara enjoyed growing plants in gardens, playing her daily lottery numbers, snacking on chocolate candy, and looking for the best deals at the grocery store. She kept an eye out for everyone, and her work ethic was unparalleled. Sara's greatest pride was her family, with whom she cherished spending time with during her amazing 98 years of life. Friends and family will be received from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in Scott Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, 4017 Washington Rd., PMB 152, McMurray, PA 15317. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
