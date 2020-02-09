Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SARA SANTAGUIDA PARAVATI

Age 91, Formerly of Highland Park, on Friday, February 7, 2020, Mrs. Paravati was the beloved husband of Joseph Paravati; mother of Joseph Paravati (Joanne), Anthony Paravati, John Paravati (Candace), MaryEllen Paravati; sister of Joseph Santaguida, Jr., Anthony Santaguida (late Maryann) and the late Nancy Downs; Nanna of Anthony Paravati, M.D., Michael Paravati, Joseph Paravati; Great-Nanna of Rosalia. Celebrate Mrs. Paravati's life with her family on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Raphael Church, Morningside on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
