THOMPSON SARA (BUCK)
Sara "Sally" Buck Thompson, 89, of Evans City, PA died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Concordia of Cranberry. Born November 12, 1929, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of the late Henry Wolcott and late Mildred Weaver Buck; and the wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Philip Thompson. Mrs. Thompson was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ (UCC) in Evans City and an associate member of the Sewickley Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church, Sarasota, FL. A graduate of Connecticut College, Sally and Ted married in 1952 and later moved to the North Hills area of Pittsburgh, where they raised their family. She was active in her community and in her church. Later, Sally worked side-by-side with her husband at Reddi-Green Turf Farms. She was an avid reader and loved to travel, play bridge, work in her flower and vegetable gardens, solve acrostics, organize and host family and church events, and listen to many types of music. She strived to leave places better than she found them. As an example, she contributed the garden of daylilies at St John's, which can be enjoyed by all who drive by. Surviving are daughter, Marcia Robertson of Brielle, NJ; son, Henry B. Thompson and his wife, Kathy of Wexford; son, Stuart L. Thompson and his wife, Lisa of Evans City; and daughter, Diana Pettyjohn and her husband, Christian of Monroe, VA; brother, Robinson "Rob" Buck and his wife, Clara of Wethersfield, CT; and sister-in-law, Nancy Knapp of Shannopin Heights, PA. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Joshua, David, and Katie Robertson; Clint, Connor, Spencer, Matthew, Michael, Stephen, Emily, and Rebecca Thompson; and Amanda and Sara Riely Pettyjohn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Buck. The family wishes to thank the staff at Concordia of Cranberry and Hospice for their care and kindness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's, 501 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033. KINSEY-VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, Evans City, is handling arrangements; you may send your condolences to www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.