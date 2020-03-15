THOMPSON SARA

A Memorial service for Sara "Sally" Thompson, 89, of Evans City, who died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 and was the wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Thompson, will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 501 E. Main St., Evans City, PA. Sally was born November 12, 1929 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, graduated with a Mathematics degree from Connecticut College, and was the owner/co-operator with her husband of Reddi-Green Turf Farms. She was an active church member, an avid reader, traveler, bridge player, gardener, and family organizer. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Robertson of Brielle, NJ, son, Henry "Hank" (Kathy) Thompson of Wexford, son, Stuart "Stu" (Lisa) Thompson of Evans City, and daughter, Diana (Christian) Pettyjohn of Monroe, VA; brother, Robinson "Rob" (Clara) Buck of Wethersfield, CT; and sister-in-law, Nancy Knapp of Shannopin Heights, PA. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Buck. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com