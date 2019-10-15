Home

SARAH A. BRUNN

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Sarah, age 84, of Stanton Heights. Beloved wife to Albert Brunn; loving mother of Frank Brunn, Alicia Ricupero, Mary Rose Brunn, Lawrence Brunn, Theresa Malac, Angela Tomak, Eileen Petula,Thomas Brunn, David Brunn, Robert Brunn, and Richard Brunn; sister of Rita Waxter of Mt. Washington; sister-in-law, Irene (Honey) Deutsch, formerly of Lawrenceville, living in Las Vegas; also survived by 29 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 a.m., Most Precious Blood of Jesus Church, 3250 California Ave. Visitation TUESDAY ONLY, 2-7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
