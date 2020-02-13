|
TOLBART SARAH D. "SARADEE"
Age 88, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marie (Freyvogel) Koch; and her husband, Warren C. Tolbart, Sr. She is survived by her children, Warren C. Tolbart, Jr. (Amy), Larry Tolbart (Brandi), Monica Ronallo (the late Martin), Kristina Misheck (Lloyd) and Mary Anne Tolbart; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Linn (Richard), and nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the LGAR Activities Committee, 800 Elsie St., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, greatly appreciated. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020