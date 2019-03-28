Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Crafton, PA
SARAH "SALLY" (HOLZAPFEL) ESSEL


SARAH "SALLY" (HOLZAPFEL) ESSEL Obituary
ESSEL SARAH "SALLY" (HOLZAPFEL)

Age 80, lifelong resident of Westwood-West End. Passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of James "Big Jim" Essel; mother of Sally (Tom) Moslen, Jim (Jackie), Victor (late Josie), Damian (Phuong), Larry (Laura), Charmaine (Donnie Russell), Jason (Diana) Essel, and Heather (John Nicely); 23 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister of Patty Rios, Irma Sanders, Marge Harke, Bill, Fran, Jim, Mike, Tim Holzapfel; and the late MaryJane Dulavitch, Cassie Holzapfel, Ellen Braun, Tommy, Jack and Joseph Holzapfel; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sarah was a loving and devoted wife and mother and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT, INC. 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
