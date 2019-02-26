ALLSTON SARAH G. "SAL" (GROVE)

Formerly of Forest Hills, a longtime resident of Seneca Manor, age 89, on Monday, February 25, 2019 while in the care of her loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Dale E. Allston, Jr. for 49 years; loving mother of Janice (David) Palermo of Monroeville and Brian Allston of FL; dear grandmother of Douglas (Erin) Palermo of Verona and Mike (Amber) Allston of ND; great-grandmother of Joshua Palermo, Lauren, McKenna and Aiden Allston; sister of the Martha Donatelli and the late Myra Boyle. Sal was a retired employee from the Women's' Wear Department of the former Horne's in Monroeville Mall. Prior to Horne's, she worked as a keypunch operator for Union Railroad. Sal enjoyed listening to music and keeping abreast of trends and new styles of clothing. Friends are welcome on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12 noon. Sally will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be lade to the Crossroads Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 2310 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146.