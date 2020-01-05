Home

Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church
SARAH (NATTO) GRAF

SARAH (NATTO) GRAF Obituary
GRAF SARAH (NATTO)

Age 90, of Castle Shannon, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norbert J. Graf, Sr.; cherished mother of Norbert J., Jr. (Linda), Thomas A. (Verda Sue), Michael F. (Susan), Ronald J. (Lisa), Nancy G. (JD) Maenz and Mary Catherine (Bruce) Hill; loving grandmother of Norbert III, Matthew (Stacey), Brandon, Lianne (Chris), Michael, Jr., Gary (Lauren), Brian (Joelle), Ronald, Jr. (Brittany), Gregory, Regina (Frank), Melanie (Andrew), Catrina and Sarah; as well as  eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; daughter of the late Frank and Mary Natto; sister of the late Nick, Dolly and Jeanie; also survived by two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews who considered her the matriarch. Together with her husband, Sarah raised six kids, working full time in an era when most Moms were homemakers. She loved playing cards, bingo, and slot machines, visiting Las Vegas 40+ times throughout her life. Above all, Sarah treasured her family. She was the consummate hostess, loved cooking and was very proud of her Italian heritage. Please honor Mom's life by having a hot fudge sundae with those who you love. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
