Age 88, of the Mexican Wars Street passed away peacefully on the 5th of July 2019. Sarah was born in Pittsburgh, PA on the 25th of January 1931 to Bartley and Mary Kane Flaherty, a strong Irish Catholic family. Sarah, who was named after her paternal grandmother, was known for her love of gardening, knitting, crocheting, and weaving beautiful scarves, hats, and ponchos. Sarah never married but she loved teaching her nieces and nephews how to ride a bike, swim, dive, play volleyball, paint, how to repair anything from plumbing to electrical work and so much more. Sarah was preceded in death by her loving parents, Bartley and Mary Kane Flaherty; her beloved siblings, Mary Flaherty, Bridget (Martin) Coyne, Rita (Fred) Weiss, Dolores (William )Miller, Patrick and Daniel Flaherty. Sarah is survived by her brother, Regis(Georgeane) Flaherty, nieces, Eileen (Coyne) Joyce, Bridget Coyne, Colleen Coyne, Maura Coyne, Mary (Flaherty) Love; and nephews, Patrick Flaherty, Keith Flaherty, Timothy Flaherty, Dan Flaherty, Bart Flaherty, Regis Flaherty, Martin Coyne and late Sean Coyne, Kathleen Flaherty and Sean Flaherty; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. Sarah was cremated at STEPHEN BRADY FUNERAL HOME. Until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019