BROWN SARAH JANE
Sarah Jane "Sally" Brown of Sewickley, PA passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Sally was born on October 2, 1927 in Sayre, PA to John Jacob Hoefer and Ella Frances Riley. She was married to Richard D. Brown, Sr. on June 13, 1953 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before Dick passed away on July 11, 2008. Sally is survived by her children, R. David Brown, Jr. and wife, Susan of Midlothian, VA, Susan Dibert and husband, Hugh of Midlothian, VA, Karen DiFiore and husband, Michael of Pittsburgh, PA. She was Mema to her grandchildren, Sarah and Patrick Dibert, Brooks DiFiore and his wife, Allie, Madeleine Cannon and her husband, Nick, Riley DiFiore, and Hannah and Evan Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Grant of Owego, NY; nieces, Sally Lou Tingley of Endicott, NY and Debbie Sanders of Owego, NY. A celebration of Sally's life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Masonic Village at Sewickley. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Employee Appreciation Fund at the Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements have beed entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020